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Encino multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after power pole falls onto car

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was killed and at least one other was injured after a four-car crash in Encino on Sunday evening. 

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the 6400 block of N. Lindley Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews arrived and found the wreckage, which also caused a power pole and its wires to fall onto the ground. Firefighters said they believe the wires are communication lines. 

One person, who hasn't been identified, was determined dead at the scene after they were extricated from their vehicle. 

Firefighters said at least one other person, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

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