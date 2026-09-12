1 dead, 5 injured after crash at Encino intersection

One person was killed and five others were injured in a two-car crash at an Encino intersection on Saturday.

It happened at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Densmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said that six people were hospitalized after the crash. A woman, who hasn't yet been identified, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said they were not investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials were called to the scene to assist with traffic control as firefighters called for traffic to be shut down in both directions on Densmore Avenue.