Man injured after fire broke out inside ADU in Encino

A 70-year-old man was injured after a fire broke out in his ADU in Encino on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said units responded to the 17000 block of Martha Street around 9:49 p.m. The first arriving engine reported seeing light smoke from an ADU (converted garage).

A small contents fire was located and extinguished by crews. A 70-year-old man sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown.