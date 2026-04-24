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Man injured after fire broke out inside ADU in Encino

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A 70-year-old man was injured after a fire broke out in his ADU in Encino on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said units responded to the 17000 block of Martha Street around 9:49 p.m. The first arriving engine reported seeing light smoke from an ADU (converted garage).

A small contents fire was located and extinguished by crews. A 70-year-old man sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

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