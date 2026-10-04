Emanuel Wilson sparks Seahawks past Chargers 30-23, handing Los Angeles a fourth straight loss

Emanuel Wilson caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the Seattle Seahawks handed the Los Angeles Chargers a fourth straight loss to start the season with a 30-23 victory on Sunday.

Sam Darnold threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Super Bowl champions, who are 3-1 after rebounding from last week's 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Wilson rushed for 81 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 39 yards. The backup running back, in his first year with the Seahawks, was thrust into a greater role when rookie Jadarian Price was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after aggravating a chest injury during practice.

Justin Herbert threw for 189 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Chargers (0-4). Herbert has been intercepted six times this season and sacked 12 times, including four for 35 yards on Sunday.

The only team to reach the playoffs after a four-loss start is the 1992 San Diego Chargers. That squad started 0-4, then beat Seattle 17-6 on Oct. 4 and went on to finish 11-5 and win AFC West.

Seattle won Sunday despite having 14 penalties for a franchise-record 150 yards.

The game was chaotic at the start with both teams giving up early turnovers. Seattle's Drake Thomas intercepted Herbert's attempted pass to Oronde Gadsden on the Chargers' opening play. Then on Seattle's first play from scrimmage, Darnold's pass intended for Wilson was intercepted by Tuli Tuipulotu, giving the ball back to the Chargers.

Los Angeles' drive ended with Cameron Dicker's 40-yard field goal. According to Sportradar, it was the first game since at least 1991 when both teams threw interceptions on their opening play from scrimmage.

Derius Davis muffed a punt return and it was recovered by Seattle's Connor O'Toole. On the next play, Darnold hit Wilson with a 23-yard touchdown pass to put Seattle up 7-3.

Rashid Shaheed's 28-yard scoring run made it 13-3 midway through the second quarter. Jason Myers' extra point attempt went wide right, breaking a streak of 80 consecutive converted PATs dating to 2024.

Ernest Jones intercepted Herbert again on a pass intended for Ladd McConkey and returned it 20 yards. Wilson capped Seattle's next series with an 8-yard touchdown run.

The Chargers closed the gap with Dicker's 39-yard field goal before halftime that made it 20-6. Los Angeles finished the half with just 92 yards of total offense.

The Seahawks opened the second half with Darnold's 6-yard TD pass to Tory Horton, extending the lead to 27-6. The Chargers have allowed 24 or more points in each of their first four games.

The Chargers showed life with Herbert's 9-yard touchdown pass to Kimani Vidal. After a field goal by Seattle, Omarion Hampton ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Dicker added a 36-yarder to pull the Chargers within 30-23 with 2:14 to go.

Los Angeles got the ball back with 1:42 to go, but Herbert was sacked and fumbled, and Seattle recovered to end it.

Injuries

Chargers: CB Donte Jackson left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. ... T Joe Alt left in the second quarter with a neck injury and didn't return. ... WR Ladd McConkey left at halftime after aggravating a foot injury.

Seahawks: DT Leonard Williams limped to the medical tent in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but returned on the Chargers' final series.

Up next

Chargers: Return home to face Denver next Sunday.

Seahawks: Host San Francisco next Sunday.