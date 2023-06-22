Watch CBS News
Elijah Brown of Mater Dei commits to Stanford

2022 CIF-SS-Ford Division 1 Football Championship
Quarterback Elijah Brown #12 of the Mater Dei Monarchs throws a pass. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Elijah Brown of Mater Dei announced his college decision on Sunday committing to Stanford. Arguably the most high-profile quarterback in high school football over the past three years, he has led the Monarchs to a 29-1 record with a MaxPreps National Championship in 2021 after going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country.

Brown enters his senior year with 6,339 career yards passing and 76 touchdowns. He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes while adding seven rushing scores.

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

