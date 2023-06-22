Elijah Brown of Mater Dei commits to Stanford

Quarterback Elijah Brown #12 of the Mater Dei Monarchs throws a pass. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Elijah Brown of Mater Dei announced his college decision on Sunday committing to Stanford. Arguably the most high-profile quarterback in high school football over the past three years, he has led the Monarchs to a 29-1 record with a MaxPreps National Championship in 2021 after going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country.

Brown enters his senior year with 6,339 career yards passing and 76 touchdowns. He has completed 70.5 percent of his passes while adding seven rushing scores.

