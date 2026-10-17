Pursuit suspect arrested in South Los Angeles after lengthy CHP chase

A pursuit suspect was arrested after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a lengthy pursuit around Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night.

The chase began when El Segundo police attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver failed to yield, according to department officials. CHP officers told CBS LA that the vehicle, which was possibly stolen, belongs to a person on probation for manslaughter.

Aerial footage showed the vehicle driving in the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway before merging onto the eastbound I-10, with CHP officers following close behind. The suspect exited the freeway via the La Brea Avenue offramp and continued on surface streets.

CHP officers did not immediately know how many people were inside the vehicle, but at 9:17 p.m., the vehicle slowed near the intersection of Rolland Curtis Place and Normandie Avenue, where a female passenger exited with her hands up. Two CHP officers were seen approaching her with guns drawn before she was taken into custody.

At around 9:30 p.m., the suspect stopped near S. Figueroa Street and W. 98th Street, surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Neither the driver nor the passenger has yet been identified.