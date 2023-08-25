El Segundo advances to Little League World Series U.S. championship game

The all-star team from El Segundo advanced to Saturday's U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series with a 2-1 win Thursday night.

The team fended off elimination for the third game in three days, beating its counterpart Thursday from the Northeast Seattle Little League.

The team's coach said the run so far has been fantastic.

"This team is special and to do it with your son, and I feel like I've adopted all the other 11 kids out here, I've become a mentor and a role model to them as it relates to baseball and life lessons baseball can teach you," said El Segundo coach Danny Boehle.

"It's just been fantastic, it's just unbelievable the treatment we've had here and from the city of El Segundo and the state of California and every other state around us supporting us has just been incredible."

El Segundo will face the all-star team from the Needville. Texas Little League, the Southwest Region champion, in the U.S. championship. El Segundo lost to Needville, 3-1, on Monday, relegating it to the elimination bracket.

The U.S. champion will face the winner of Saturday's international championship between teams from Taoyuan, Taiwan and Willemstad, Curacao, for the world championship Sunday.

El Segundo Little League All-Stars have a GoFundMe established to offset travel expenses. Click here