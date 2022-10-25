El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies at 45

El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who led the department following the fatal shooting of two officers, died on Monday. He was 45.

El Monte PD

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time," acting Chief Jake Fisher said in a statement. "We are all at a loss and mourning a great leader, man, husband, son, friend, and colleague."

Lowry was appointed interim chief in December 2021. During his short tenure as interim chief, Lowry guided the department through the tumultuous effects following the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

Paredes and Santana were shot to death while responding to a reported domestic violence situation in an El Monte motel.

"Chief Lowry's dedication and commitment to the Department and the residents of El Monte will never be forgotten," said Fisher. "Throughout his tenure, he showed his love for the City of El Monte, leading with compassion and unity. I am grateful to have known and served with Chief Lowry for many years."

Lowry was appointed as Chief of Police in June 2022 because of his actions following the fatal shootings. His over 20-year career began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in 2000. He spent two years as a deputy before transferring to the El Monte Police Department in 2002.