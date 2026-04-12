Los Angeles County detectives investigating El Monte homicide

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in El Monte early Sunday morning.

In a news release shared by LASD, deputies said they were called to the 3600 block of Peck Road, near Ramona Boulevard, at around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead at the scene. The cause and nature of the man's death remain unclear as the investigation began on Sunday.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.