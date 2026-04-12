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Los Angeles County detectives investigating El Monte homicide

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in El Monte early Sunday morning. 

In a news release shared by LASD, deputies said they were called to the 3600 block of Peck Road, near Ramona Boulevard, at around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead at the scene. The cause and nature of the man's death remain unclear as the investigation began on Sunday. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

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