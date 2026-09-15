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E-bike rider dead after crash in El Monte

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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An electric bicycle rider is dead after being involved in a crash in El Monte on Monday night.

Officers from the El Monte Police Department responded to the area near Richwood Avenue and Bryant Road around 10:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving an e-bike rider and the driver of another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the e-bike rider unresponsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead.

Police also made contact with the woman driver who remained at the scene.

El Monte police are still trying to gather details to determine what led to the crash.  

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have relevant information or video footage is encouraged to contact the El Monte Police Department Watch Commander at (626) 580-2109.

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