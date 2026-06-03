Eaton Canyon still rehabilitating from 2025 wildfire as regrowth sprouts

Eaton Canyon, at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, has been closed to the public since the 2025 Eaton Fire, and regrowth is beginning to emerge, with watchful eyes monitoring its progress.

Nature enthusiasts have long sought out the 198 acres of parkland area for its hiking and equestrian trails, seasonal streams, native plants, and wildlife.

Biologist Cristhian Mace, with the LA County Parks and Recreation, is working with her team to rehabilitate and monitor the Eaton Canyon Natural Area as its ecosystem recovers from wildfire destruction.

Standing next to a charred Western sycamore tree, Mace pointed out that its roots survived and branches with vibrant leaves have resprouted.

Biologist Cristhian Mace monitors regrowth in Eaton Canyon. CBS LA

On the downside, not all growth is good growth. "The natives are coming back, but so are the non-natives," Mace said.

Short pod mustard, castor bean, and tree tobacco are shooting up everywhere in the burn scar.

"So what do we do? We're plucking it out. The best prescription is to remove it," Mace said.

Experts say not only do non-natives push out native plants, preventing growth, but they also become fuel for wildfires.

"They go dead in the summer, and then they become the fuel for the future fires," Mace added.

She said that while many people hope Eaton Canyon will open soon, she said it will not be this year.