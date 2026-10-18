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1 dead, 6 hospitalized after Eastvale shooting, Riverside County deputies say

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Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was killed and six others were wounded during a shooting in Riverside County late Saturday night, according to authorities. 

Deputies said they were called to the 7000 block of Morning Hills Drive a little before 11:15 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Morning Hills Drive in Eastvale for reports of unknown trouble and a possible shooting, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office news release

Upon arrival, they found seven people suffering from "traumatic injuries consistent with gunshot wounds." One of the victims, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Deputies said the six other gunshot victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. None of their conditions were immediately noted. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain limited as RSO Central Homicide Unit detectives continued their investigation Sunday. 

No arrests have been announced and there was no information available on the suspect or a motive in the incident. 

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," the RSO release said. 

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Central Homicide Unit Lead Investigator Newby at 951-955-1700 or Jurupa Valley Station Master Investigator Ramirez at 951-955-2600.

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