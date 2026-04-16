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Eastbound 105 Freeway in South LA closed following shooting

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

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The California Highway Patrol closed the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles after a man was critically wounded in a shooting.

CHP closed the freeway west of Vermont Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. as officers canvassed the roadway for evidence. It's unclear when the lanes will be reopened. 

The shooting happened at about 1:46 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics took one person to the hospital. CHP investigators said the man was in critical condition.

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Aerial footage showed the victim's car parked next to the center divider.  CBS LA

Officers said the man was shot while in the car. Aerial footage showed the sedan parked next to the center divider, with at least one shattered window.

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