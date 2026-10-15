Fire in East Hollywood rips through apartment building

Firefighters in East Hollywood are battling a blaze that ripped through a three-story apartment building on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Kingsley Drive around 4:24 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from multiple floors of the building.

A woman was rescued from the building and transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say that traffic in the area will be significantly impacted for an extended period of time. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.