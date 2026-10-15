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Fire in East Hollywood rips through apartment building

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Firefighters in East Hollywood are battling a blaze that ripped through a three-story apartment building on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Kingsley Drive around 4:24 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from multiple floors of the building.

A woman was rescued from the building and transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported. 

Officials say that traffic in the area will be significantly impacted for an extended period of time. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 

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