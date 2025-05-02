Community leaders in Boyle Heights break ground on East 6th Street Green Corridor Project construction

Community leaders in Boyle Heights celebrated the start of construction on the East 6th Street Green Corridor Project Friday morning.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents the 14th District, was joined by members of the Bureau of Engineering and Sanitation and Environment to break ground on the project.

The project is aimed at capturing, treating and infiltrating stormwater runoff from a 23-acre drainage area, according to Sanitation and Environment.

"This project isn't just about stormwater capture; the city sees this opportunity to create urban green pathways to the iconic Hollenbeck Park, further improving this beloved community," Jurado said.

The 6th Street Green Corridor Project is funded through the LA County Safe Clean Water Program, also known as Measure W, which was approved in 2018.

Deputy City Engineer Alfred Mata said that when voters approved the measure, it sent a powerful message about the importance of investing in clean water to help build resilient communities.

"Once completed, this project will improve the water quality of stormwater runoff before it reaches the LA River, increase the amount of green space and shade in the community, support native landscaping and biodiversity and also enhance walkability and safety for our students and families here in this community," Mata said.

The proposed idea for the project includes planting new trees, bioswales and curb bump-outs at intersections along East 6th Street in Boyle Heights, the project website said.