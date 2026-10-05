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Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Dana Point

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Orange County on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, initially called a magnitude 3.5, was reported at 1:22 p.m. about 18 miles southwest of Dana Point, the USGS said. It was about 5 miles deep.

A USGS map shows it could potentially be felt in parts of inland Orange County.

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 was reported a minute later.

As of 1:35 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or damage.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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