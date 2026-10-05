Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Dana Point

A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Orange County on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, initially called a magnitude 3.5, was reported at 1:22 p.m. about 18 miles southwest of Dana Point, the USGS said. It was about 5 miles deep.

A USGS map shows it could potentially be felt in parts of inland Orange County.

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 was reported a minute later.

As of 1:35 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or damage.

No additional details were immediately made available.