Dynamo's Bond rides Santos' PK goal to 1-0 victory over Galaxy for fourth straight shutout

Guilherme Santos scored on a first-half penalty kick and Jonathan Bond posted his fourth clean sheet in a row to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday night.

Bond did not need to make a save in running his scoreless streak to 372 minutes as Houston upped its unbeaten run to seven at 5-0-2. The 33-year-old notched his seventh shutout this season, matching his total from last year — his first with the Dynamo. Bond had four clean sheets in 89 starts with the Galaxy from 2021-23.

The Dynamo (11-6-2) are the hottest team in the Western Conference with a 9-2-2 record over their last 13 matches.

Santos scored his 12th goal this season — in the 21st minute — to put Houston in front for good. The PK was awarded after Galaxy defender John Nelson fouled Lawrence Ennali.

Defender Emiro Garces subbed in for Maya Yoshida to begin the second half and was tagged with a red card in the 58th minute, leaving the Galaxy a man down.

JT Marcinkowski had one save for the Galaxy (5-8-7), who drop to 0-3-2 in their past five matches.

Houston's Ibrahim Aliyu picked up two yellow cards in second-half stoppage time, leading to a red-card exit.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano subbed in to the match in the second half in his first appearance with the Galaxy after posting nine goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances with San Diego FC last season.

Galaxy midfielder Elijah Wynder left with an injury in the 54th minute and was replaced by Isaiah Parente.

Houston improves to 11-7-5 at home against Los Angeles and leads the all-time series 16-14-14. The two clubs played to 1-1 draws in the three previous matchups.

Up next

Los Angeles: Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

Houston: At Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.