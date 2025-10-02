DUI suspect on moped arrested after crashing into LAPD car in downtown LA

An alleged DUI driver was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly crashed into a police patrol car in downtown Los Angeles while riding a moped.

It happened a little after midnight near Hill Street and 12th Street in the South Park area, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They say that the suspect, a man whom they haven't publicly identified, crashed into the open door of their cruiser while they were conducting a traffic stop on a different vehicle in the area.

The rider remained at the scene after the crash, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Video from the scene shows the front passenger door of the LAPD car bent forward after it was struck in the collision.