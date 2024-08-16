Drug lab with 300,000 pills and machinery for making drugs found in Orange County, police say

A criminal investigation led detectives to what authorities describe as a "clandestine drug lab" in Fountain Valley, where they discovered 300,000 pills and equipment for manufacturing drugs, according to police.

Plastic bags filled with what police suspect are fentanyl-laced pills, which Buena Park police discovered while serving a search warrant in Fountain Valley as part of a criminal investigation. Buena Park Police Department

Dozens of plastic bags filled with small orange pills, which police suspect are laced with fentanyl, were piled up at the building located in the 10600 block of Ellis Street, as seen in photos released by the Buena Park Police Department. Investigators discovered the location while executing a search warrant there, with warrants also served in Westminster and Buena Park.

The lab is connected to a 26-year-old Buena Park resident, according to police. There was also machinery used to make drugs found at the suspected lab, police said.

Hazmat investigators respond to a building in Fountain Valley where police found hundreds of thousands of pills and machinery authorities suspect was being used to make drugs. Police described the location as a "clandestine drug lab." Buena Park Police Department

Hazmat investigators with the Orange County Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Hazardous Materials Team responded and removed what police said were hazardous materials.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. No other details have been released by authorities.

Those with information related to the investigation are encouraged to call Buena Park Police Department Sergeant Jon Shaddow at 714-562-3915.