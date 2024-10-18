Driver on San Bernardino Mountain highway is in critical condition after rockslide struck

The driver of a Sprinter van traveling along Highway 18 in the San Bernardino Mountains Friday morning is in critical condition after a rockslide sent a boulder crushing into his van.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, the incident was reported around 8 a.m. on the highway near the Crest Forest area in Crestline.

A portion of the mountain collapsed resulting in a rockslide striking the front of the van. There were no passengers in the van and the man who was driving sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, according to SBCF.

Both lanes of Highway 18 were blocked off through the morning as crews worked to clear the scene. Highway 330 was also closed.

Authorities advise mountain residents and visitors planning to attend Octoberfest in Big Bear to check with Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol for the latest road conditions.

