Driver in violent crash that left three dead in Pasadena identified

New video shows moments Tesla flies through air before slamming into building in Pasadena

Authorities have identified the driver behind the wheel of the Tesla that violently slammed into a Pasadena building over the weekend, killing three passengers and leaving three others hospitalized.

A growing memorial could be seen at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Vista Boulevard on Monday evening, nearly two days after the deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moments that a white Tesla hurtles down the road after the driver, who has been identified as 22-year-old Moheb Samuel, lost control of the car upon hitting a curve in the road, clipped a curb and flew through the air before slamming into the abandoned building.

The force of the crash ejected three of the passengers, according to police.

"A collision of that magnitude and being that two of the survivors were ejected from the vehicle — the other remained inside the vehicle — you can imagine there was a significant trauma to them, broken bones, stuff like that," said Pasadena Police Department's Anthony Russo.

Police have confirmed that the car was traveling more than 100 miles per hour when the crash happened, leaving Samuel, 19-year-old Stefan Michael Pfeiffer and one other man in his 20s dead.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol played a factor in the incident after finding evidence at the scene, and Pasadena Police Department sources say that Samuel, who had a prior DUI on his record, may have been driving on a suspended license.

Friends and family of the victims gathered on Monday, among them Kristian Newquist, whose 20-year-old Emerson survived the crash. He says that he suffered a broken neck, broken arm and has other head injuries, but has been up and talking since.

Counselors at Marantaha High School, where two of the other survivors of the crash, 18-year-old Bella Ramirez and another 17-year-old girl, attend class, were available for other students on Monday.