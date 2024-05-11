Violent crash leaves 3 dead, 3 hospitalized after Tesla slams into Pasadena building

3 dead, 3 hospitalized after Tesla loses control and slams into building in Pasadena

3 dead, 3 hospitalized after Tesla loses control and slams into building in Pasadena

Three people were killed and three hospitalized after a Tesla violently slammed into a building in Pasadena early Saturday morning.

The crash happened a little before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vista Avenue when a car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control in a curved area, according to Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Anthony Russo.

Because of how fast the car was going, it jumped the curb, collided with a power pole and slammed through the building of a wall at the intersection, Russo said.

Of the six people inside of the Tesla three were ejected at the point of impact.

Paramedics transported three of the victims to nearby hospitals where they're said to be in stable condition.

Three others were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Russo, who said all of the victims were between 17 and 22 years old.

More than 500 homes lost power because of the crash as well, but crews were able to restore service to the majority of the area within 45 minutes. SkyCal flew over the scene late Saturday afternoon, where crews could still be seen working on the damaged power pole.

The intersection, as well as the stretch of Foothill Boulevard that runs between Craig Avenue and Sierra Madre Boulevard, was closed until just after 2:45 p.m.

The building that the car slammed into had severe damage, which could be seen with SkyCal overhead.