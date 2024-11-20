Driver hospitalized after slamming into side of Metro train in South Los Angeles

Driver hospitalized after crashing into train in South Los Angeles

One person was hospitalized after they drove their car straight into the side of a Metro train in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:40 a.m. near Graham Avenue and Nadeau Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators have launched a probe on the matter.

Metro A Line ail service in the area was interrupted between Slauson and Firestone Stations for several hours but all operations have since returned to normal. Passengers affected by the temporary delays were instead transported by bus to different rail stations.

"There are no reported injuries from train passengers and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital," said a Metro spokesperson.

The driver's condition remains unknown.

Video from the scene shows a severely damaged black sedan near the train tracks. The train appeared to suffer some damage to the side where it was struck, but was mostly undamaged. Guard rails leading to the tracks were also damaged after the car drove through them and onto the tracks.