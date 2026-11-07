8 injured after driver crashes onto sidewalk in Los Angeles neighborhood of Arlington Heights

Authorities say eight people were transported to a local hospital after a driver crashed onto a sidewalk in the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at about 12:51 p.m. on the 4040 block of Washington Boulevard, which is a shopping center containing restaurants and a grocery store.

A total of 10 people were assessed at the scene, with eight people requiring hospitalization. The extent of their injuries was not clear as of 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the driver was cooperating with authorities at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.