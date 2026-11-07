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8 injured after driver crashes onto sidewalk in Los Angeles neighborhood of Arlington Heights

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Authorities say eight people were transported to a local hospital after a driver crashed onto a sidewalk in the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at about 12:51 p.m. on the 4040 block of Washington Boulevard, which is a shopping center containing restaurants and a grocery store.

A total of 10 people were assessed at the scene, with eight people requiring hospitalization. The extent of their injuries was not clear as of 2:30 p.m. 

Authorities say the driver was cooperating with authorities at the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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