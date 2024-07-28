Driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run in San Jacinto

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Jacinto on Saturday and authorities were able to find and arrest the suspect a short time later.

The crash happened at around 5:10 p.m. near State Street, just south of Esplanade Avenue, where deputies were sent after learning of a crash in the area involving a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the victim lying on the shoulder of the road with severe injuries. Despite attempted life-saving measures, Hemet Fire Department paramedics declared the person dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives with the San Jacinto Traffic Reconstruction Team were called to assist with the investigation, which allowed them to determine that the involved car was a white 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, which was located and stopped a short time later in Moreno Valley.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Moreno Valley resident Darell Davis, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit and run. Deputies say that the vehicle had extensive damage and had it impounded as evidence in the incident.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, detectives say that they do not believe either alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact (951) 654-2702.