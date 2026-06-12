First woman superintendent of Long Beach Unified School District retires after 34 years

After spending her entire 34-year career with the Long Beach Unified School District, Superintendent Dr. Jill Baker is retiring.

Bobbie Smith Elementary, formerly known as Burnett Elementary School, is where Baker kicked off her career. As a newlywed, at 23 years old, she followed in her mother's footsteps to become a teacher. She specifically chose to begin her career in a diverse district.

"Building a community where they could very learn the language of English and maintain their primary language, which was Spanish, and that just lit me up," Baker said.

After five years, she became principal at Garfield Elementary. During that time, she became a mom to her son Cole and a doctor in educational leadership.

In 2005, she got an unexpected opportunity at the district office.

Every few years, she moved up from assistant superintendent to deputy. Six years ago, she became the first female superintendent of Long Beach Unified.

Just days into the COVID-19 lockdown, Baker was thrust into this new role, assigning technology, implementing health protocols, and serving the basics.

"If there is anyone who was made for this moment, she's the right person," said Maria Razo, one of Baker's former students.

Razo was one of Baker's first students at Burnett Elementary. She remembers Baker instantly making her, a formerly undocumented 8-year-old English learner, feel safe and loved.

"It was because of you, being able to create the spaces, opportunities, and access and the safety that I needed, to become who I became," Razo said.

Now a leader of a national non-profit, Razo credits her own leadership journey to Baker, who announced this will be her last year at Long Beach Unified.

Baker's notable achievements include leading Long Beach to become the first large urban school district in the state to reopen after the pandemic. But she said she's most proud of the people who make up the district.

When asked what's next for her, Baker said it involves a pen and a piece of paper.

"Writing. Starting with a couple of articles that I've been commissioned to do, which I hope will grow into a book," Baker said.

She hopes her legacy inspires the next generation of female leaders in academia.

"While all the outcomes that I had hoped to see achieved for our students haven't yet been achieved, I think the district is positioned to make great strides," Baker said.