A wrong-way driver allegedly started a three-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning, leaving a person dead, before fleeing the scene on foot.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 1:33 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway, just west of the 110 Freeway near the LA Convention Center.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the collision after a driver allegedly went the wrong way.

The CHP said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. They have yet to be identified publicly.

It's not yet clear how many others were injured.

The CHP said the driver fled the scene on foot, making it a hit-and-run crash. They remain at large as of 7:30 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.