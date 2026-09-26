Video shows man saving dog from burning car on Los Angeles' Skid Row

Video shows the moments when a man sprang into action on Skid Row last week when a car was set on fire in the downtown Los Angeles neighborhood.

Clara lives on the streets in the area with her beloved 4-year-old pit bull named Rosie, whom she says she can't imagine living without.

Some of the video footage shows an unidentified man in a white hoodie throwing something at a white van just moments before it bursts into flames.

"Whoever did that could have burned her alive; that ain't right, man," said Clara. "She's all I got, she's it."

More footage shows another stranger rushing in to save Rosie, using a pair of bolt cutters to free her from the chains holding her in the van where she lives with Clara.

Though her doghouse remains intact, Clara said that part of her leash was burned and there's a heavy amount of soot left behind.

Animal advocates say the incident is just one in a long list of ongoing issues that highlight animal welfare in the homeless community.

"We rescue dogs that are abused, abandoned, neglected, or surrendered by the owner," said Joey Tuccio, one of Rosie's rescuers and a Skid Row animal advocate. "We've rescued about 200 so far from Skid Row."

He says that while Rosie's owner means well, he doesn't believe she's healthy enough to care for her, which puts the pup's life at risk.

"The dog needs to be removed from this dangerous situation right now," Tuccio said. "She is not in the mental capacity to make decisions for another living soul. The city should step in and say we are going to put you in rehab."

Mayor Karen Bass says that her office is looking into the incident and that the city takes allegations of animal neglect and cruelty very seriously.