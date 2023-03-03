Watch CBS News
Local

Downtown Los Angeles police activity shuts down Spring Street

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Downtown L.A. police activity shuts down Spring Street
Downtown L.A. police activity shuts down Spring Street 01:37

A suspect was taken into custody about an hour and a half after a standoff with police began on Spring Street between 6th and 7th Friday morning.    

Los Angeles police activity prompted the closure of Spring Street between 6th and 7th streets at about 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Officers were serving a search warrant at a location near the intersection. A suspect may be barricaded in the unidentified location close to the corner of 7th Street.

Officers were looking for a suspect believed to be involved in criminal activity with guns and narcotics.

One suspect was taken into custody by 8 a.m., about an hour and a half after the standoff began. Police said a gun and narcotics were found at the scene.

A second suspect was not at the scene, police said, but officers don't believe the second suspect is a danger to the public.

Spring Street was being reopened as police cleared the scene after 8 a.m.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.