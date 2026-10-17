Hundreds gather for "No Kings" rally in downtown Los Angeles, pushing voter participation

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the latest "No Kings" rally, though this time the much smaller crowd was pushing a different message.

Though the group was smaller, they still joined together to make their voices heard on Saturday, hopeful to inspire greater voter participation ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

"In this case, helping as many people vote early as possible to maximize voter turnout and quite simply make the midterms too big to rig," said Hunter Dunn, a 50501 Movement Media spokesperson.

The "No Kings" movement initially started as a protest against the Trump administration, and many still joined to speak out against the current immigration policies and ICE enforcement,

"I care about democracy, and what is happening in the world is not right," said Rebecca Beals. "Our neighbors and friends and American citizens being treated so poorly, and even people that are not American citizens being treated like this is unacceptable."

The downtown rally was one of dozens held across Los Angeles County on Saturday. Los Angeles Police Department officials told CBS LA that Saturday's demonstration didn't have a permit, but that it remained peaceful and no arrests were made.