Downtown Los Angeles crash leaves 1 dead

A person is dead after a crash in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a collision involving two vehicles was reported at about 11:50 a.m. in the area of Alameda and Bay streets.

Police said one person was killed, although it's unclear if they died at the scene or a local hospital. They are yet to be identified publicly.

Another person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, the LA Fire Department said.

No additional details were immediately made available.