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Downtown Los Angeles crash leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person is dead after a crash in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a collision involving two vehicles was reported at about 11:50 a.m. in the area of Alameda and Bay streets. 

Police said one person was killed, although it's unclear if they died at the scene or a local hospital. They are yet to be identified publicly.

Another person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, the LA Fire Department said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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