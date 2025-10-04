Watch CBS News
Train strikes, kills man in downtown Burbank

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man died after he was struck by a train in downtown Burbank on Friday night, according to authorities.

According to the Burbank Police Department, authorities responded to the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station at 201 North Front Street around 10:15 p.m. after reports came in that a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man lying adjacent to the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly as of Saturday morning.

The conductor of the Metrolink train remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drug and alcohol use was not suspected to be a factor for the conductor, police said.

Investigations revealed that the deceased man may have "intentionally positioned" himself on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to authorities. The train was unable to come to a stop before striking him.

No other injuries were reported. The amount of people aboard the train at the time of the collision is unclear.

