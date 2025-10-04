Train strikes, kills man in downtown Burbank

A man died after he was struck by a train in downtown Burbank on Friday night, according to authorities.

According to the Burbank Police Department, authorities responded to the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station at 201 North Front Street around 10:15 p.m. after reports came in that a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man lying adjacent to the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly as of Saturday morning.

The conductor of the Metrolink train remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Drug and alcohol use was not suspected to be a factor for the conductor, police said.

Investigations revealed that the deceased man may have "intentionally positioned" himself on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to authorities. The train was unable to come to a stop before striking him.

No other injuries were reported. The amount of people aboard the train at the time of the collision is unclear.