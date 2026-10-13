Suspect arrested after allegedly firing at Downey police officer during drive-by shooting

A man was arrested for allegedly firing multiple shots at a Downey police officer during a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Downey Avenue, according to a news release shared by the Downey Police Department.

"While the officer was sitting in his police vehicle, a Dodge Durango drove by the officer and the driver of the vehicle shot at the officer," the release said. "The officer's vehicle was struck multiple times; however, the officer was not hit."

According to the Downey PD release, the officer then drove after the suspect's vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, resulting in an arrest. Police said two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Officers have not yet identified the suspect, but said the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Downey PD Detective Estrada at 562-904-2332.