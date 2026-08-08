Downey police officer shoots, kills domestic violence suspect who allegedly killed 2 others

An officer with the Downey Police Department shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who allegedly killed two people on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said its deputies responded to the 11800 block of Downey Avenue on reports of an officer-involved shooting at about 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that an officer shot a suspect. The suspect, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were harmed in the incident.

Later Saturday, deputies said that they were called to the scene to assist Downey PD with the investigation.

"Based on the information currently available, this appears to be an isolated domestic violence-related incident involving the suspect and family members," LASD officials said. "There is no known threat to the community."

Deputies said that the suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, allegedly shot and killed a man and a woman. Neither of the victims has been identified.

No additional details were immediately made available.