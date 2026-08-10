4 people arrested in Downey after AutoZone, Spirit Halloween store burglarized

Four people were arrested after an AutoZone and a Spirit Halloween store were burglarized and ransacked in Downey on Monday morning.

The Downey Police Department said around 3:43 a.m., officers responded to the area near Firestone Boulevard and Ryerson Avenue after receiving reports of a takeover.

After officers arrived, they received an additional call about an alarm at an AutoZone in the 7000 block of Firestone Boulevard. Police said that the alarm company monitoring the store reported seeing about 20 individuals inside allegedly taking merchandise. Additional officers responded and arrested four individuals.

Police also determined that a burglary occurred at a Spirit Halloween store nearby.

This is not the only AutoZone that has been targeted in recent days. An AutoZone in East Los Angeles was ransacked twice over the weekend. On Saturday morning, LA County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a street takeover on Atlantic and Olympic Boulevard when they discovered that the store had been broken into and looted. Then on Sunday morning, there was another takeover in the same area and deputies found out the store had been burglarized again.

Downey police is investigating all of the incidents. Anyone who may have any information is encouraged to contact the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or the Detective Bureau at (562) 904-2334.

This is not the only AutoZone that has been targeted in recent days. An AutoZone in East Los Angeles was ransacked twice over the weekend. On Saturday morning, deputies were responding to a street takeover on Atlantic and Olympic when they discovered that the store had been broken into and looted.

Then on Sunday morning, there was another takeover in the same area and deputies found out the store had been burglarized again. No arrests have been made in either case.

CBS LA has reached out to AutoZone for a comment on the string of crimes.