Trump arrives in Scotland to open golf course

Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen.

Trump landed around 11:30 a.m. local time. He and his son Eric were greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade as they stepped off his private jet with an American flag painted on the tailfin.

"It's great to be home — this was the home of my mother," Trump said before getting into one of his cars.

Trump's mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the United States. Trump's last major visit to Scotland was in 2018, while he was still president, sparking a heavy security operation and several days of protests.

Trump, who has announced that he will seek the presidency again next year, will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland's west coast when he leaves Scotland.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. RUSSELL CHEYNE / REUTERS

"Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Very exciting despite the fact that it is 'make America great again' that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before."

Trump's trip to Scotland, while not related to his 2024 presidential campaign, comes after his potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been traveling the globe, including making stops in Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.