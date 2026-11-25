A domestic violence suspect shot flames at Ventura County deputies during a standoff in Fillmore on Monday.

The fiery confrontation happened in the 800 block of Woodgrove Road after suspect Jesse Martinez Jr.'s family called the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for allegedly violating a restraining order.

The 48-year-old Fillmore resident ran into a backyard shed and barricaded himself inside as deputies arrived. The sheriff's department said he used a "device" to shoot fire at the deputies as they tried to enter the shed. Deputies backed off and surrounded the building while they waited for negotiators, SWAT and firefighters to arrive.

After about four hours of trying to de-escalate the heated standoff, the sheriff's department sent in its SWAT team to apprehend Martinez Jr.

He was booked with multiple counts of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon, resisting officers and violating a restraining order.

Martinez Jr. is being held at the department's pre-trial detention facility until his court date.