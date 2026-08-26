Dolly Parton's Southern California homes full of character, just like the Queen of Country Music

Her primary residence may have been Nashville, Tennessee, but Dolly Parton also called Southern California home.

Pieces of Dolly's life still make up her former properties, from the mountains to the coast, with one for rent and another for sale.

In Idyllwild, Dolly's charming three-story mountain retreat came complete with a guitar-shaped toilet seat and keys for a wig trunk. Brian Vassalo is the owner now.

All of her furnishings, all of her items, "everything is exactly like the day she walked out after COVID," Vassallo said. "She even left her Rolodex in the home with phone numbers of her friends."

Dolly Parton's Idyllwild home. Tiffany Raridon

Cris Lapp is trying to sell her Solvang home, which she now owns. It's a cozy cottage with a windmill in front, and Dolly lived there until 2014.

Lapp bought it in 2022 for $ 1.37 million, and it's listed for $1,995,000. "The desk is a built-in desk; it's still there. It has Dolly Parton, like, fingernail polish on it, in silver, in pink and in red with glitter in it," Lapp said.

Dolly Parton's Solvang home. Cris Lapp

A plaque hangs on the home's white picket fence, "Former home of Dolly Parton. Singer, Actress & American Icon," it reads.

Neighbor Gabriel Vegara said that when she stayed there, he could hear her singing from the backyard.

In West Hollywood, Dolly's 1923 two-bedroom two-bath home is currently listed for rent for $12,000 a month.

Dolly purchased the home in 2007 and owned it until 2023. Realtor and singer Ivan Estrada sold another one of Dolly's West Hollywood homes back in 2021. "I think she found creativity in a lot of her songs in the different places she lived in," he said.

He recalled that with her permission, he performed one of her most iconic songs right in her living room. "Don't sing it like Dolly, don't sing it like Whitney, sing it like Ivan!" she told him.

"I still remember that moment," Estrada said.

Dolly Parton's West Hollywood home. Kandice Simpson/ KW Westside Estates

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, called their 63-acre Willow Lake Plantation in Tennessee home.

Parton was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.





…