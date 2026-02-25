Justice Department files lawsuit against University of California over alleged antisemitism at UCLA

The U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division has filed a lawsuit against the University of California, alleging it allowed a hostile work environment against Jewish and Israeli faculty and staff at UCLA.

The 81-page complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that following the Hamas-led massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the university engaged in a pattern of antisemitism in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The complaint also accuses the university of failing to prevent and correct discriminatory behavior and permitting a hostile work environment.

In response to the lawsuit, UCLA said that under the leadership of Chancellor Julio Frenk, the university has taken "significant steps to strengthen campus safety, enforce policies, and combat antisemitism in a systemic and sustained manner." The university added that it established the Initiative to Combat Antisemitism to implement meaningful institutional change.

CBS LA has also reached out to the University of California for a comment.

The DOJ claims that Jewish and Israeli faculty have been physically threatened, forced to leave work, had their classrooms disrupted and even had to leave their jobs.

"UCLA failed to live up to its systemwide commitment to diversity and equal opportunity when it stood by as Jewish employees were subjected to harassment," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "The federal government has an obligation to step in and ensure a discrimination-free environment at our universities."

For several weeks following Israel's invasion of Gaza, students and protesters at UCLA set up pro-Palestinian encampments on the campus' main quad in front of Royce Hall. The lawsuit alleges that Jewish individuals were not allowed to access portions of the quad, and many Jewish professors were assaulted.

"Based on our investigation, UCLA administrators allegedly allowed virulent anti-Semitism to flourish on campus, harming students and staff alike," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Today's lawsuit underscores that this Department of Justice stands strong against hate and anti-Semitism in all its vile forms."

UCLA has previously been accused of antisemitism by the DOJ and the Trump administration. In August 2025, Frenk wrote a letter to the campus community saying the federal government had suspended $584 million in "groundbreaking" research funds over allegations of antisemitism and discrimination. A judge later ruled that the frozen research grants had to be restored.