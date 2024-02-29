Dog attacks 2 kids as they walk to school in Victorville

A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized after a dog attacked her and another child as they walked to school in Victorville Thursday morning.

One child was able to run to safety, while the other child suffered several injuries from the attack and was taken to Loma Linda Medical Center for treatment.

The attack took place around 7 a.m. in the 13800 block of Mesa Linda Avenue as the two children were walking to school, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

A resident nearby saw the attack and ran outside to help the child before deputies with the Victorville Police Department arrived at the scene.

The dog ran away after the attack and hasn't been located. Police are asking for the public's help finding the animal.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

This is the second dog attack to happen this week and the third to happen in February.

The first happened in Compton on February 15 when a man was mauled to death by multiple pit bulls in Compton. The second happened on February 27 in Azusa when four dogs attacked a woman and a man inside a home.