Man killed after attacked by several dogs in Compton area

A man died after he was attacked by multiple dogs in the backyard of a home in Compton Friday morning.

Authorities and paramedics responded to the scene around 7 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was being attacked by several dogs, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

KCAL flew over the the scene, which appeared to be a breeding operation for large dogs in a neighborhood. Disturbing video shows a lifeless man lying inside a kennel with several bite wounds.

LA County animal control was seen trying to round up some of the dogs, while others were being kept in a fenced area of the backyard.

