2 people mauled by pack of dogs at Azusa home

Two people were attacked by a pack of dogs at a home in Azusa Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call of a dog mauling at a home in the 5000 block of N. Orange Crest in Azusa. The dogs were house pets according to the Sheriff's Department.

Animal Control and deputies responded to the home where one victim of the dog mauling was said to be in serious condition.

A woman was also attacked, but her injuries were not as severe.

The Sheriff's Department tells KCAL News that the victims are expected to be okay.

It is not known at this time what breed the dogs are or what prompted the attacks.

This is a developing story.

Related: Man killed after he was attacked by several dogs in Compton area