2 people mauled by pack of dogs at Azusa home

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Two people were attacked by a pack of dogs at a home in Azusa Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call of a dog mauling at a home in the 5000 block of N. Orange Crest in Azusa. The dogs were house pets according to the Sheriff's Department.

Animal Control and deputies responded to the home where one victim of the dog mauling was said to be in serious condition. 

A woman was also attacked, but her injuries were not as severe.

The Sheriff's Department tells KCAL News that the victims are expected to be okay.

It is not known at this time what breed the dogs are or what prompted the attacks.

This is a developing story.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 2:10 PM PST

