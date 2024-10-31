Dodgers, 2024 World Series champions, to arrive at LAX Thursday morning

The City of Angeles is welcoming the World Series champions back home Thursday morning as the Dodgers arrive at LAX following their victory at Yankee Stadium.

Celebrations are ahead for Dodgers fans, beginning with the team's plane landing just after 8 a.m. in Los Angeles. Then comes Friday's much-anticipated parade, which was denied in the 2020 World Series win when COVID restrictions were in place.

"Who wants a parade!" Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shouted during the on-field celebration after Wednesday night's win.

The closely contested Game 5 ended with the Dodgers edging out the Yankees 7-6. The comeback victory was a nail-biter, as the Boys in Blue fought their way back. Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the Dodgers capitalized on a couple of Yankees errors, giving them five unearned runs. The Yankees regained the lead in the sixth inning, but in the eighth, the Dodgers got ahead with two runs, setting the final game score of 7-6.

The five-run deficit the Dodgers overcame was the largest in a World Series-clinching victory, breaking the previous record of four by the Pirates in their 9-7 victory over the Washington Senators in Game 7 of the Series in 1925,

Friday's victory parade will take place in downtown Los Angeles, along with a "special ticketed celebration" at Dodger Stadium.

The parade, featuring team members riding atop double-decker buses, will begin at 11 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park across from City Hall. It is taking place, fittingly, on the late Fernando Valenzuela's birthday, Nov. 1. The Dodgers announced the death of the player affectionately known as "El Toro," who rose to fame during the 1980s, just days ahead of the World Series.

Mayor Karen Bass will kick off the 45-minute procession, which will move south on Spring Street, then west on First Street, south on Grand Avenue, and west on Fifth Street, ending in the area of Fifth and Flower streets.

Due to significant street closures and limited public parking, fans are encouraged to take public transportation.

The 2024 win clinches their eighth title in franchise history.