Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Ben Casparius will miss the 2027 season after having Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

The Dodgers said Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the ligament reconstruction surgery on Casparius' right elbow.

Casparius, 27, went 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA in five appearances with Los Angeles and was 0-0 with a 7.84 ERA in 12 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City last season.

He went 7-5 with a 4.64 ERA and two saves in 46 games with Los Angeles in 2025.