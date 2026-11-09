Dodgers superfans have a new clubhouse, the biggest and closest to the stadium

Dodger fans don't have to wait until next season to break out the jerseys; there's a new restaurant and bar for the True Blue in the shadow of the stadium that just had its soft opening.

The Ravine Club in Echo Park is where the Dodger faithful can gather before or after games or just hang out, as it's just blocks away from Dodger Stadium.

"This fills the void of not winning the World Series, you know," Dodger fan Cristian Diaz said. "Good vibes, I like how simple it is."

Co-owner Alex Soto said the club's 20 televisions and big screen will faithfully broadcast the Boys in Blue, as well as whatever sport or team fans want to watch.

Inside The Ravine Club CBS LA

"The former establishment here kind of went out of business … I was like it would be the perfect location to open up the closest and biggest bar to Dodger Stadium," Soto said.

The stadium concept carries over into The Ravine Club – "We wanted something elevated, something nice, a lot of wood."

Inspiration came from Dodger road trips, involving a march from a nearby establishment to the game. Soto also founded the fan group, Pantone 294, which organizes Dodgers trips across the country, providing tickets, planes, hotels and the pre-party.

The hub for blue pride will have limited hours while finishing touches are still being made, including a speakeasy.

"We're just excited to open, and next March on opening day, we're hoping to have a packed house," Soto said.

