Dodgers fulfill $1 million donation to immigrant families affected by 2025 ICE raids

The Los Angeles Dodgers fulfilled their promise to donate $1 million to families affected by the immigration enforcement operations in 2025.

Activists criticized the team last summer for not denouncing the federal immigration raids. While the Dodgers refused to let Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents use the stadium for operations, the team took an extra step by donating a total of $1.1 million to two nonprofits.

The Los Angeles Times reported that owner Mark Walter also divested from the private prison company GEO Group, which operates ICE processing centers, including the facility in Adelanto.

"Especially at this moment, where Adelanto is really just very bad conditions happening for people there, to hear that they've taken their money out of investing in GEO Group, it felt very, very refreshing," Rabbi Susan Goldberg said.

Goldberg, a fervent fan of the Boys in Blue, is the founder of the Echo Park Spiritual Outreach community, Nefesh. She said her group held faith-led demonstrations outside GEO Group's Culver City headquarters many times.

"The kind of consistent pressuring to get them to make a statement, it matters. It works," Goldberg said.

The $1.1 million donations went to the California Community Foundation and Labor Community Services to give 1,000 gift cards to 1,000 immigrant families. It has also provided more than 4,000 families with food assistance.

"The Dodgers are really beloved in Los Angeles, and this was the right thing for them to do," Goldberg said.

While immigration enforcement operations have scaled down significantly, they're still taking place across LA.

"Folks are still afraid, concerned when their kids go to school that their parents won't be there when they get back," Goldberg said.