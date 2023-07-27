Watch CBS News
Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' takeover at El Capitan Theatre

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

It is getting spooky at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the premiere of Disney's 'Haunted Mansion.'

The theatre has been overdressed with cobwebs and other frightening features to give you the ultimate haunting experience.

haunted-mansion-2.png

Three Haunted Doom Buggies will be in the lobby for guests to sit in and a take pictures. There will also be an organ player on stage as you enter to find your seats.

Fans are also encouraged to dress in their spooky best. Tickets to see the movie at 'El Capitan Theatre' can be purchased here.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 10:25 AM

