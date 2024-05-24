Disneyland's "Fantasmic!" nighttime show reopens after yearlong closure

Disneyland's longest-running nighttime show, "Fantasmic!" returns Friday night after a 2023 fire that destroyed part of the production shut it down for a year.

The fiery and explosive 25 minute show takes place on the Rivers of America, where Micky Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer's Apprentice, conducting scenes from "Fantasia."

The April 22, 2023 fire that engulfed the giant, animatronic Maleficent dragon mid-show prompted Disney to suspend its use of fire effects at select shows in parks worldwide. The dragon has been eliminated from the production.

Disneyland representatives said the show's return comes with new special effects and a "reimagined battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent."

The original "Fantasmic!" show opened in Frontierland in 1992 and featured fireworks, Disney characters, live actors, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, audio-animatronics, searchlights, decorated boat floats and mist screen projections.

The show went inside Mickey Mouse's imagination as he battled various Disney villains, including Maleficent in her dragon form, which was about 45 feet tall.

Disneyland representatives said the revamped show maintains the original premise, but without the dragon, and "brings back the iconic `Peter Pan' scene and introduces The Lost Boys as they join Peter Pan and Wendy to battle Captain Hook on a pirate ship that sails into view on the Rivers of America. They execute a stunning series of spectacular duels and falls during this swashbuckling sequence."