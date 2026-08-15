Disneyland hotel workers protest for fair wages during D23 Weekend

Disneyland hotel workers took to the streets of Anaheim over the weekend to protest for fair wages ahead of their upcoming contract negotiations. The demonstration took place during the D23 weekend, which usually draws thousands of Disney's biggest fans to the resort.

"As Disney fans gather in Anaheim for D23, hundreds of Disneyland hotel workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11 are calling attention to what they say is a very different reality behind the magic: workers struggling for fair wages," said a release from Unite Here Local 11, the union representing hospitality workers who picketed.

Saturday's demonstration, which is one of a series of actions dubbed "No Magic In Our Paychecks," was the second walkout of the weekend, following a march on Friday afternoon.

"Disneyland hotel workers say that while Disney generates billions of dollars from its theme parks, resorts and entertainment businesses, the workers who help create the guest experience deserve wages that allow them and their families to thrive," the union's statement said. "Workers are using D23 weekend to call on Disney to share the magic with the people who make it happen."

Union leaders said that hundreds of cast members have been in contract negotiations for months with "no major progress." They further said that Disney is "refusing to provide fair wages to hundreds of room attendants, cooks, dishwashers and other workers across its Disneyland hotel properties."

A Disneyland spokesperson told CBS LA that the current contract between Disneyland Resort and its hospitality workers expired in January and was extended by mutual agreement, and that they had scheduled negotiation dates in August and September.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is an annual weekend-long event celebrating the fan club of the Walt Disney Company with exclusive looks at upcoming projects and up close views of memorabilia and behind-the-scenes work.