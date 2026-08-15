Detmers works 8 innings, Schanuel has RBI single in 8th Angels' 1-0 win over Royals

Reid Detmers pitched eight innings, Nolan Schanuel had an RBI single in the eighth and the Los Angeles Angels outlasted the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Saturday night.

Detmers (4-8) allowed two hits, no walks and struck out 11 for his first win this year at Angel Stadium. Ben Joyce worked a hitless ninth for his second save this season, sealing Los Angeles' fourth win in five games.

In the eighth inning, Jose Siri came on as pinch-runner after Wade Meckler walked. Siri stole second, and Schanuel brought him home on the go-ahead RBI single. Schanuel had three of the Angels' six hits, finishing 3 for 3.

Nate Pearson (2-1) gave up the winning run for Kansas City. Randy Dobnak worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings during his start, fanning six and allowing four hits.

Kansas City's Jac Caglianone extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Up next

Royals LHP Noah Cameron (6-8, 4.45 ERA) was set to face RHP Ryan Johnson (2-6, 6.71 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.